Business & Finance
Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
- The electric-car maker delivered 184,800 vehicles during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
02 Apr 2021
Tesla Inc on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter deliveries, as solid demand offset the impact from a global shortage of chips.
The electric-car maker delivered 184,800 vehicles during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
