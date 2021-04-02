USF awards Rs 2.07bn contract to Ufone, for providing High Speed Mobile Broadband

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contract worth approximately Rs 2.07 billion to Ufone for providing High-Speed Mobile Broadband services in the Kech district of Balochistan province.

As per details, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque said: “In light of the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through USF has awarded yet another project for the socio-economic betterment of the people of Balochistan. Through the contract being awarded today, residents of Kech district will reap the benefits of High-Speed Internet in a span of 12-18 months.”

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through USF has contracted various development projects worth approximately PKR 7 Billion to provide High-Speed Mobile Broadband services in districts of Chagai, Noshki, Bolan, Mastung, Panjgur, Gwadar, Ziarat, Jaffarabad and Pishin.

The Federal Minister for IT also said that through USF has initiated development projects worth approximately Rs 1.8bn to provide High Speed Mobile Broadband services to commuters on all National Highways in Balochistan, thereby covering a road segment of 1,780 km. NH 10 and NH 25 is 75 % completed whereas NH 50 and NH 70 are 50 % completed. Likewise, NH 25 and NH 65 are 25 % completed.

All National Highway projects will be completed within the next 6 to 9 months, he said.

Four new software technology parks are being established in Quetta, Khuzdar, Turbat and Gwadar in Balochistan where in lieu of rent, the government will give a 25 % subsidy and other facilities. Federal Minister for IT shared that 3,500 students from Balochistan will be provided a 6 month paid internship with a monthly stipend of PKR 20,000. Other than this, new national incubation center campuses will be opened. With the help of Ignite, new projects for the youth in research and development will be initiated as well.

CEO USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, “This project will benefit an unserved population of 0.34 Million, thereby covering an unserved area of 23,964 sq. km. of Kech district. USF has contracts projects worth over PKR 21 Billion. This project has been awarded to Ufone through a through an efficient and transparent competitive bidding process. We strive to empower the people of Balochistan and bring ease into their lives through these projects”.