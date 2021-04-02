ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Apr 02, 2021
Pakistan

PM accepts Saudi crown prince's invitation to visit Saudi Arabia

  • The Saudi crown prince had extended an invitation to the premier in a telephonic conversation a few days ago
  • The dates for the prime minister's visit will be finalized later
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), local media reported on Friday.

The Saudi crown prince had extended an invitation to the premier in a telephonic conversation a few days ago. However, the dates for the prime minister's visit will be finalized later.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia over Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

Imran expressed delight over the tree plantation drive initiated by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

He added that the two initiatives which include plantation of 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and it's further upscaling to 50 billion in the region as part of the Green Middle East Initiative; expansion of protected areas to more than 30 percent; protection of Marine and Coastal Environments and generation of 50 percent of the Kingdom’s energy from renewables by 2030 are highly commendable.

"The vision of Your Royal Highness closely aligns with our own “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative, which is investing in nature-based solutions to address Climate Change impacts in the country," Khan stated.

The prime minister said that Pakistan adores its cordial and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we would like to extend support Saudi Arabia's “Green” initiatives.”

