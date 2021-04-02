ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
Pakistan

IHC postpones hearing of cases amid spike in COVID infections

  • The court will only take up important cases, including pre-arrest and post-arrest bails, detention matters, stay orders, and any matter of genuine urgency
  • The measures will remain in effect till April 11
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Apr 2021

(Karachi) In wake of rising COVID-19 infections, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has postponed hearing of routine cases, local media reported on Friday.

A notification issued by the IHC registrar stated that the court will only take up important cases, including pre-arrest and post-arrest bails, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, urgent petitions seeking stay orders, and any matter of genuine urgency.

These measures will remain in effect till April 11.

Earlier today, Pakistan reported 83 deaths and 5,000 new cases taking the death tally to 14,613 across the country. With total coronavirus cases at 678,165, the positivity rate jumped to 10.43 percent.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the federal government will impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The government has advised people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures as Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials say is more deadly than the previous one.

IHC postpones hearing of cases amid spike in COVID infections

