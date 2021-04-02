ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
World

Dutch PM Rutte clings on after political battle

  • He was supported by the two main parties that formed part of his previous coalition, the centre-left D66 and centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), while all opposition parties voted against him.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte survived one of the biggest political fights of his decade in power Friday, narrowly winning a no-confidence vote over claims he lied about coalition talks.

Dubbed the "Teflon premier" for his ability to dodge scandal, Rutte will however remain under pressure after every party except his own supported a separate motion in parliament condemning his behaviour.

Rutte, whose VVD party won the most seats in elections last month based on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, was accused of covering up efforts to rein in an outspoken MP during coalition negotiations.

"I will continue as prime minister, I will work terribly hard to regain trust," Rutte told parliament after the no-confidence vote.

He was supported by the two main parties that formed part of his previous coalition, the centre-left D66 and centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), while all opposition parties voted against him.

Rutte is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, and will become the Netherlands' longest-serving PM if he is still in power at the end of 2022.

Coalition talks were already expected to take until the early summer but may now drag on even longer.

Mark Rutte Dutch Prime Minister VVD party Christian Democratic Appeal

