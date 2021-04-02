ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
HUBC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 86.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.14%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-0.06%)
BR30 24,342 Decreased By ▼ -91.11 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,314 Decreased By ▼ -114.03 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,172 Decreased By ▼ -69.9 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

  • "Over 200 million doses of CoronaVac have been delivered to over 20 countries, including China," said Sinovac in its latest statement.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

BEIJING: Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac said Friday a third production line for its Covid-19 vaccine has been put into use, doubling its annual capacity of the jabs to two billion doses.

Its CoronaVac is one of four domestic vaccines given conditional approval by Chinese authorities, which helps rush emergency drugs to market.

On Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organization said an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese vaccines, including Sinovac's product, showed they demonstrated "safety and good efficacy", although more data is still needed.

"Over 200 million doses of CoronaVac have been delivered to over 20 countries, including China," said Sinovac in its latest statement.

Although Sinovac's jab has been approved by domestic regulators, it has yet to receive authorisation by what the WHO considers "a stringent regulatory authority", noted the UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE).

Sinovac is among Chinese firms to have submitted data in applications for the WHO's emergency use listing, which opens the door for the jabs to join the global Covax programme, which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccinations.

World Health Organization Sinovac SAGE Chinese biopharmaceutical

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters