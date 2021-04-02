ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
HUBC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 86.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.14%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-0.06%)
BR30 24,342 Decreased By ▼ -91.11 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,314 Decreased By ▼ -114.03 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,172 Decreased By ▼ -69.9 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

  • Earlier this month, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country may return to full compliance of the JCPOA if Tehran deems Washington has honoured its commitments.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: World powers and Iran will meet by videoconference Friday to discuss the possible return of the United States to the Iran nuclear deal, in a development welcomed by Washington.

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran -- the countries still party to the agreement after the US left -- will attend Friday's meeting, according to an EU statement.

"Participants will discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides," the statement said, referring to the deal by its initials.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that "we obviously welcome this as a positive step".

"We are ready to pursue a return to compliance with our JCPOA commitments consistent with Iran also doing the same," Price said Thursday.

The US is speaking to partners "about the best way to achieve this, including through a series of initial mutual steps," he said.

"We've been looking at options for doing so, including with indirect conversations through our European partners," Price added.

Friday will mark the first meeting of the so-called "joint commission" on the Iran nuclear accord since US President Joe Biden took office.

The body that oversees the implementation of the JCPOA has been under threat since then-US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2018 and Iran began to resume nuclear activities it had scaled back.

The online meeting will be chaired by senior European Union diplomat Enrique Mora on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Trump denounced the 2015 accord, which saw Iran granted relief from international sanctions in exchange for accepting limits on its nuclear programme, which Western powers feared would lead to it acquiring an atomic weapon.

But Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement on condition Tehran first returns to respecting the commitments abandoned in retaliation for Trump's decision.

Iraq sanctions waiver

The State Department also confirmed Thursday that the US had granted Iraq an extension to a sanctions waiver allowing it to import Iranian gas.

The US blacklisted Iran's energy industry in late 2018 as it ramped up sanctions, but granted Baghdad a series of temporary waivers, hoping Iraq would wean itself off Iranian energy by partnering with US firms.

The 120-day extension comes ahead of the start of a "strategic dialogue" between Washington and Baghdad, slated to open via videoconference on April 7.

"This renewal acknowledges the recent success the United States and Iraq have experienced through two rounds of our strategic dialogue with Baghdad, and several energy agreements signed by the Iraqi government as well," Price said.

He stated that the agreements "will ultimately allow Iraq to develop its energy self-sufficiency and, we hope, to end its reliance on Iran."

Earlier this month, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country may return to full compliance of the JCPOA if Tehran deems Washington has honoured its commitments.

The accord was signed by Iran in Vienna in 2015 with the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and United Kingdom, under an EU chair.

It was designed to prevent the Islamic republic from acquiring a nuclear arsenal by imposing strict limits on its nuclear programme and force it to remain exclusively civilian and peaceful.

