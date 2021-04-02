ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
ASL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
HUBC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
KAPCO 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
MLCF 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
PTC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 137.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.99%)
UNITY 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.09%)
BR30 24,416 Decreased By ▼ -16.47 (-0.07%)
KSE100 44,363 Decreased By ▼ -65.37 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,199 Decreased By ▼ -42.9 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kefu reappointed Tonga coach

  • "Toutai led a positive team culture... which positively impacted performance," the board said.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

NUKU'ALOFA: Former Wallabies backrower Toutai Kefu has been reappointed as coach of the Tongan rugby team until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Tonga rugby officials said Friday.

There were 35 applicants for the position and Kefu, who coached Tonga from 2016 through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan, was a "unanimous choice", The Tonga Rugby Union Board said in a statement.

"Toutai led a positive team culture... which positively impacted performance," the board said.

Tonga Rugby chief executive Peter Harding said Kefu would immediately start work selecting and preparing a squad for their World Cup qualifying matches in July.

france Rugby Rugby Championship backrower Toutai Kefu

Kefu reappointed Tonga coach

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters