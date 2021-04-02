Kefu reappointed Tonga coach

NUKU'ALOFA: Former Wallabies backrower Toutai Kefu has been reappointed as coach of the Tongan rugby team until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, Tonga rugby officials said Friday.

There were 35 applicants for the position and Kefu, who coached Tonga from 2016 through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan, was a "unanimous choice", The Tonga Rugby Union Board said in a statement.

"Toutai led a positive team culture... which positively impacted performance," the board said.

Tonga Rugby chief executive Peter Harding said Kefu would immediately start work selecting and preparing a squad for their World Cup qualifying matches in July.