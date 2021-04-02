Ramazan bazaars: Punjab govt to provide 10kg flour bag at subsidized rate

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide 10 kg flour bag at subsidized rate of Rs 375 per bag during Ramazan by releasing wheat to flour mills at Rs 1300 per maund instead of present support price of Rs 1800 per maund.

The subsidized flour bag will be available in 313 Ramazan bazars to be set up across the province. The total subsidy on 10 kg bag will come to Rs 150 while the government will give Rs 700 subsidy on a maund. Besides subsidized flour, the government will also ensure ample supply of ghee, sugar, vegetables, chicken meat and eggs in Ramazan bazars especially being setup across the province to give relief to the faithful.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by the Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan to finalize the contours of Ramazan package and details of special bazaars.

The meeting was informed that Food Department already has a stock of 150,000 metric tons of wheat and an amount of Rs 3.70 billion will be spent for subsidy in “sasta atta”.

Speaking on this occasion, senior minister directed that all departments including Livestock, Agriculture, Industry and Local Administration would ensure integrated planning for these Ramazan bazars.

He added that food items would be provided at low prices at 800 sale points of these 313 Ramazan bazars across Punjab and there would be no compromise on the quality of items. Aleem Khan said that provincial ministers and secretaries will also inspect these Ramazan bazars in different districts.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Chief Secretary Punjab while the secretaries of the concerned departments briefed about their respective sectors, highlighting arrangements for Ramazan bazars and finalized important decisions in this regard.

