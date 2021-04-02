ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK gives with one hand and…

Anjum Ibrahim 02 Apr 2021

“I would like to make a proclamation…”

“Who do you think would be interested!? I mean it’s not as if you are a well-known figure whose proclamations can ever become the subject of public interest.”

“I grant you that but what I want to proclaim is of public interest I reckon.”

“And what qualifies you for that?!”

“Why don’t you hear me out before launching a verbal attack? I mean are you in line for the PML-N Vice-Presidency?”

“Hey, I am proud to be a long-term Nawala and so shut up or put up!”

“I will put up when the next Pakistan Democratic Movement meeting is held! And why did you single out PML-N why not in line for the PPP…a…a senior position in the PPP?”

“I am glad you have some understanding of ground realities. There is no Vice Presidency in the PPP…and need I add any secondary post in the PPP is for coalition partners – remember the deputy prime minister’s post went to Chaudhary Pervez Elahi…”

“Speaking of the man don’t you think he is extremely angry at The Khan for summoning his son over the sugar crisis?”

“Khan gives with one hand and reserves the right to take away with another.”

“Indeed, anyway my proclamation is that the billboard clock outside Serena Hotel in Islamabad marking the days, hours and minutes of the curfew imposed by Indian forces on the hapless Kashmiri people has been reactivated.”

“Hey, this is Pakistan maybe it was not switched off on purpose and there was a technical fault…”

“Hmm, and Fawad Chaudhry sent his team of technicians to sort it out and viola about a week later its functioning as smoothly as ever.”

“Could be but I reckon a more likely reason is that whoever put up the clock did not pay the electricity bill to Islamabad Electricity Supply Corporation and they just switched it off.”

“Could be but then how does the government ensure that the clock is never silenced again – till Modi backs down or till Modi is ousted from power or…or…you know what I mean.”

“Issue an ordinance…”

“The President is down with Covid-19, I would propose issuing a notification…”

“That does make sense.”

Anjum Ibrahim

