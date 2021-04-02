Electoral reforms: Sanjrani, Qaiser urge opposition to work with govt

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser have urged the opposition to work with the government on electoral reforms to ensure transparency and impartial elections in the country.

In a meeting in Islamabad, on Thursday, they said that the treasury and opposition benches should play their due role to address the challenges being faced by the country on various fronts.

They also discussed the political situation and the parliamentary affairs during the meeting.

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem was also present in the meeting.

The speaker said restoring confidence in the electoral process for the future was a shared responsibility of the opposition and waiting for their response.

He said that the notification for formulating parliamentary committee on electoral reforms would be issued on receipt of names from the opposition side.

He also appreciated the assurance of the PPPP in the National Assembly for creating a constructive environment.

The chairman Senate praised the speaker National Assembly for his efforts to further strengthen the parliamentary system.

Talking on the occasion, the Leader of the House in the Senate said that the government wanted to resolve all issues through understanding, to strengthen the parliamentary system.

