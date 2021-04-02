Warehousing solution: Retailo signs strategic partnership with Maersk

KARACHI: Retailo, the fastest growing B2B e-commerce platform in the MENAP region, partners with Maersk, a global integrator of container logistics, for warehousing services in Pakistan. Through this regional partnership, Retailo will be able to rely on Maersk for its ever-expanding business needs by getting access to purpose-built warehouses and expand the scale of its business.

Inefficiencies within the retail sector have long since hindered the retailer’s business and profits. Procurement, and supply chain channels within the region are entirely informal and pose significant challenges. Retailo’s unique business model, the systematic logistics, and beautifully uncomplicated technology are revolutionizing the retail industry and to serve the demand, Retailo now uses several vast warehouses in the region already.

Maersk, as a part of its integrated logistics solutions, has been offering its customers with services that cover their entire supply chain needs including landside transportation, warehousing, customs clearances, ocean shipping, technology and other customised offerings at origin and destination. Expanding its footprint to serve customers better specifically in the warehousing landscape, Maersk is creating a dedicated warehouse solution for Retailo in Karachi. The partnership with Maersk will help Retailo manage their large inventories as per specific requirements.

Retailo co-founder Wahaj Ahmed commented on the exciting developments, “As Retailo’s business and reach grows, the storage, inbound and outbound operations will grow exponentially. With Retailo’s vision of reaching and impacting 10 million retailers across the MENAP region in the future, a strategic partnership with a reliable warehouse services provider, like Maersk, will prove to be a huge contributor in realizing Retailo’s vision effectively.”

Maersk Pakistan’s Managing Director Aruna Hussain commented on the partnership, “At Maersk, our ambition is to connect and simplify our customers’ supply chains. Our partnership with Retailo strengthens our commitment towards this ambition. With our experience in warehousing and distribution business and our strength in the end-to-end logistics sector, we are confident of creating a reliable solution for Retailo and support their expansion vision.”

Retailo will commence operations with Maersk Pakistan from 1st April 2021 and the two companies will explore opportunities to grow and expand in other geographies across MENAP.—PR

