Proposed legal amendments: Minister directs MMD secretary to submit suggestions

LAHORE: In order to boost up business activities, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed the secretary mines to make suggestions on the proposed legal amendments in consultation with all stakeholders and formulate a short- and long-term comprehensive business plan for the development of the department.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Thursday in which Provincial Minister for Mines Hafiz Ammar Yasir, DG Mines, additional secretary industries and other officers were also present.

The secretary MMD briefed about the existing laws, proposed amendments and issues of the department. The meeting considered the proposed legal amendments to improve the performance of the MMD Department.

It was stated that the law of 1928 prevailed at present which had fines and penalties at the old rates; therefore, increase in the rates was need of the time. The secretary further told that the delay in reports for licenses by the environment department often increased the cost while leasing powers were vested in the deputy commissioners who did not hold meetings for a long time and thus causing delay in the auction process of minerals.

