Three killed in Afghan army helicopter crash

KANDAHAR: At least three Afghan security personnel were killed when a military helicopter crashed in southern Afghanistan, officials said Thursday, with the Taliban claiming to have shot down the aircraft.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in the restive province of Helmand as the helicopter made an emergency landing, the Ministry of Defence said.

Two policemen and a soldier were killed in the crash, it said, adding an investigation had been launched. At least four security personnel were also wounded.

Helmand provincial council head Ataullah Afghan told AFP that the helicopter was carrying security personnel from a meeting in the province. “The helicopter crashed during an emergency landing after facing technical problems,” he said.

The Taliban, however, claimed to have brought it down.