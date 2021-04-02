ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Pakistan

Women empowerment: Al Karam Textile collaborates with TCF

Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Al Karam Textile has announced collaboration with The Citizens Foundation’s (TCF) community development unit to empower women.

Al Karam Textile Mills Pvt Ltd has contributed 10,800 double bed sheets’ fabric pieces towards the vocational program of TCF managed by its community development unit.

This collaboration between Al Karam Textile Mills and TCF will help 150 apprentices to practice their stitching skills and generate additional household income. Moreover, the income from this project will be used to support skills training of more community women. The objective of this vocational program is to enable community women around TCF Schools to attain technical skills, earn a livelihood and support their family.

tcf Al Karam Textile Textile Mills TCF Schools

