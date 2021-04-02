ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Markets

LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2041.00    2212.50   8850.50   1956.50   16098.00   27180.00   2795.00   2203.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2041.00    2212.50   8850.50   1956.50   16098.00   27180.00   2795.00   2203.00
3-months Buyer    2050.00    2235.00   8845.50   1979.00   16150.00   25300.00   2807.50   2220.00
3-months Seller   2050.00    2235.00   8845.50   1979.00   16150.00   25300.00   2807.50   2220.00
15-months Buyer      -          -         -         -          -      23395.00      -            -
15-months Seller     -          -         -         -          -      23395.00      -            -
27-months Buyer      -          -         -         -          -          -         -            -
27-months Seller     -          -         -         -          -          -         -            -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

LME market LME nickel LME copper LME aluminium LME stock

