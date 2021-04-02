Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
02 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2041.00 2212.50 8850.50 1956.50 16098.00 27180.00 2795.00 2203.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2041.00 2212.50 8850.50 1956.50 16098.00 27180.00 2795.00 2203.00
3-months Buyer 2050.00 2235.00 8845.50 1979.00 16150.00 25300.00 2807.50 2220.00
3-months Seller 2050.00 2235.00 8845.50 1979.00 16150.00 25300.00 2807.50 2220.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23395.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23395.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.