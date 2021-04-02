Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 1, 2021).
===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================
Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 100,000 19.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.40
Memon Sec. Avanceon Limited 5,000 89.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 89.10
Y.H. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 400,000 10.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 10.60
Arif Latif Securities D.G.Cement 10,000 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 120.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 75,000 275.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 275.00
AKD Sec. Int. Industries 239,000 200.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 239,000 200.45
B&B Sec. K-Electric Limited 200,000 3.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 3.98
M. M. M. A. Khanani Loads Limited 10,000 16.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.10
ASDA Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 100,000 60.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 60.00
Memon Sec. Sui Northern Gas 20,000 39.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 39.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 5,000 110.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 110.99
BMA Capital Thal Limited 100 369.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 369.00
===========================================================================
Total Turnover 1,164,100
===========================================================================
