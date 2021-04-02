KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

=========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================== Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 100,000 19.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.40 Memon Sec. Avanceon Limited 5,000 89.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 89.10 Y.H. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 400,000 10.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 10.60 Arif Latif Securities D.G.Cement 10,000 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 120.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 75,000 275.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 275.00 AKD Sec. Int. Industries 239,000 200.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 239,000 200.45 B&B Sec. K-Electric Limited 200,000 3.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 3.98 M. M. M. A. Khanani Loads Limited 10,000 16.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 16.10 ASDA Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 100,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 60.00 Memon Sec. Sui Northern Gas 20,000 39.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 39.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 5,000 110.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 110.99 BMA Capital Thal Limited 100 369.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 369.00 =========================================================================== Total Turnover 1,164,100 ===========================================================================

