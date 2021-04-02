KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 372,523,395 203,350,753 19,798,768,689 8,960,232,390 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,446,570,327 (1,252,449,336) 194,120,991 Local Individuals 19,824,332,595 (20,375,847,783) (551,515,188) Local Corporates 7,641,535,320 (7,284,141,123) 357,394,197 ===============================================================================

