NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
02 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 1, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
372,523,395 203,350,753 19,798,768,689 8,960,232,390
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,446,570,327 (1,252,449,336) 194,120,991
Local Individuals 19,824,332,595 (20,375,847,783) (551,515,188)
Local Corporates 7,641,535,320 (7,284,141,123) 357,394,197
===============================================================================
