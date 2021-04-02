Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
02 Apr 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 1, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08063 0.07638 0.10875 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08750 0.09163 0.42863 0.07913
Libor 1 Month 0.11113 0.11025 1.01625 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.13363 0.13363 1.24450 0.13150
Libor 3 Month 0.19425 0.19513 1.43650 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20525 0.20950 1.23825 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28313 0.28000 1.06013 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
