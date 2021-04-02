WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 1, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 31-Mar-21 30-Mar-21 29-Mar-21 26-Mar-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107558 0.107391 0.107398 0.107605
Euro 0.827331 0.828647 0.829767 0.829663
Japanese yen 0.0063741 0.00641728 0.00642177 0.00644262
U.K. pound 0.971206 0.970578 0.9738 0.97004
U.S. dollar 0.705613 0.705772 0.704147 0.704178
Algerian dinar 0.00526355 0.00526518 0.00524982 0.00524309
Australian dollar 0.536407 0.540057 0.537335 0.536091
Botswana pula 0.0636463 0.0637312 0.0633732 0.0635873
Brazilian real 0.123863 0.122453 0.121574 0.123462
Brunei dollar 0.523763 0.523647 0.522946 0.522542
Canadian dollar 0.561124 0.558762 0.559113 0.55976
Chilean peso 0.000963807 0.000958708 0.000965246 0.000963545
Colombian peso 0.000188823 0.000190448 0.000192106 0.000192492
Czech koruna 0.0316489 0.0317215 0.0318172 0.0318071
Danish krone 0.111241 0.111424 0.111587 0.111572
Indian rupee 0.00959956 0.00966272 0.0097256
Israeli New Shekel 0.211642 0.211944 0.210696 0.211783
Korean won 0.000622508 0.000623639 0.000622148 0.000620859
Kuwaiti dinar 2.33338 2.33545 2.33007
Malaysian ringgit 0.169659 0.170209 0.169858 0.169825
Mauritian rupee 0.0173497 0.0173899 0.0173774 0.0173901
Mexican peso 0.0345212 0.0342566 0.0341741 0.0342371
New Zealand dollar 0.493153 0.494605 0.491495 0.49053
Norwegian krone 0.0827708 0.0823596 0.0823689 0.0819355
Omani rial 1.83514 1.83556 1.83133
Peruvian sol 0.187705 0.188023 0.188585
Philippine peso 0.0145589 0.0145595 0.0145047 0.01448
Polish zloty 0.177844 0.178207 0.17795 0.179148
Qatari riyal 0.19385 0.193893 0.193447
Russian ruble 0.0093289 0.00932299 0.00928602 0.00929515
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.523763 0.523647 0.522946 0.522542
South African rand 0.0476851 0.0471647 0.0467374
Swedish krona 0.0808827 0.0810152 0.0813262 0.0814333
Swiss franc 0.748224 0.749227 0.749252 0.74829
Thai baht 0.0225026 0.022605 0.0225695 0.0226082
Trinidadian dollar 0.104374 0.104352 0.103769
U.A.E. dirham 0.192134 0.192178 0.191735
Uruguayan peso 0.0159105 0.0158161 0.0158178
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
