WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 1, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 31-Mar-21 30-Mar-21 29-Mar-21 26-Mar-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107558 0.107391 0.107398 0.107605 Euro 0.827331 0.828647 0.829767 0.829663 Japanese yen 0.0063741 0.00641728 0.00642177 0.00644262 U.K. pound 0.971206 0.970578 0.9738 0.97004 U.S. dollar 0.705613 0.705772 0.704147 0.704178 Algerian dinar 0.00526355 0.00526518 0.00524982 0.00524309 Australian dollar 0.536407 0.540057 0.537335 0.536091 Botswana pula 0.0636463 0.0637312 0.0633732 0.0635873 Brazilian real 0.123863 0.122453 0.121574 0.123462 Brunei dollar 0.523763 0.523647 0.522946 0.522542 Canadian dollar 0.561124 0.558762 0.559113 0.55976 Chilean peso 0.000963807 0.000958708 0.000965246 0.000963545 Colombian peso 0.000188823 0.000190448 0.000192106 0.000192492 Czech koruna 0.0316489 0.0317215 0.0318172 0.0318071 Danish krone 0.111241 0.111424 0.111587 0.111572 Indian rupee 0.00959956 0.00966272 0.0097256 Israeli New Shekel 0.211642 0.211944 0.210696 0.211783 Korean won 0.000622508 0.000623639 0.000622148 0.000620859 Kuwaiti dinar 2.33338 2.33545 2.33007 Malaysian ringgit 0.169659 0.170209 0.169858 0.169825 Mauritian rupee 0.0173497 0.0173899 0.0173774 0.0173901 Mexican peso 0.0345212 0.0342566 0.0341741 0.0342371 New Zealand dollar 0.493153 0.494605 0.491495 0.49053 Norwegian krone 0.0827708 0.0823596 0.0823689 0.0819355 Omani rial 1.83514 1.83556 1.83133 Peruvian sol 0.187705 0.188023 0.188585 Philippine peso 0.0145589 0.0145595 0.0145047 0.01448 Polish zloty 0.177844 0.178207 0.17795 0.179148 Qatari riyal 0.19385 0.193893 0.193447 Russian ruble 0.0093289 0.00932299 0.00928602 0.00929515 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.523763 0.523647 0.522946 0.522542 South African rand 0.0476851 0.0471647 0.0467374 Swedish krona 0.0808827 0.0810152 0.0813262 0.0814333 Swiss franc 0.748224 0.749227 0.749252 0.74829 Thai baht 0.0225026 0.022605 0.0225695 0.0226082 Trinidadian dollar 0.104374 0.104352 0.103769 U.A.E. dirham 0.192134 0.192178 0.191735 Uruguayan peso 0.0159105 0.0158161 0.0158178 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

