World
New Dutch coronavirus cases above 8,500, most since January
- The National Institute for Health (RIVM) has forecast that new cases will continue to rise through late April, even with the country's current lockdown measures that include an evening curfew and bans on public and private gatherings.
27 Mar 2021
AMSTERDAM: Health authorities in the Netherlands reported 8,798 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Saturday, the highest level seen since early January, according to public data.
The National Institute for Health (RIVM) has forecast that new cases will continue to rise through late April, even with the country's current lockdown measures that include an evening curfew and bans on public and private gatherings.
Iran-China sign 25-year strategic cooperation pact
New Dutch coronavirus cases above 8,500, most since January
Dr Tariq Banuri removed as Higher Education Commission chairman
India’s participation in anti-terror military exercises in Pakistan under SCO still undecided
NCOC to review coronavirus situation as Punjab's active cases soar to 21,309
3rd Covid-19 wave poses downside risks to growth
PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh released on bail
Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation
PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader
PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support
Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week
LoS extensions approved by PPIB board
Read more stories
Comments