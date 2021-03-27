ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,158
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
649,824
446824hr
Sindh
264,355
Punjab
210,095
Balochistan
19,453
Islamabad
55,056
KPK
83,630
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

Tahir Amin 27 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the World Bank Friday signed loan agreements of seven projects worth around $1.336 billion. The accords focus on social protection, disaster and climate risk management, improving infrastructure for resilience, agriculture and food security, human capital development and governance sectors.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of seven project agreements worth $1.336 billion including grant of $128 million with the World Bank at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs signed the financing agreements on behalf of the government of Pakistan while representatives of governments of Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan signed their respective project agreements online.

Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank signed the agreements on behalf of the World Bank. The World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, assured that the World Bank’s continuous financial and technical support to the government of Pakistan would promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the country.

This financing will support the government’s initiatives in social protection, disaster and climate risk management, improving infrastructure for resilience, agriculture and food security, human capital development and governance sectors.

During the ceremony, the government of Pakistan and the World Bank signed the following project agreements: Crisis-Resilient Social Protection Program (CRISP) – $600 million: The objective of the programme is to support the development of more adaptive social protection system that will contribute to future crisis-resilience among poor and vulnerable households in the country.

The program is focused on the key initiatives being undertaken by Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) under the Ehsaas Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs, namely Kafaalat, Waseela-e-Taleem, and Nashonuma.

The financial inclusion and informal worker support initiatives of Ehsaas have also been included in the program.

Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine said the CRISP will support Pakistan’s Ehsaas program in developing an adaptive social protection system that is more efficient and offers new model for crisis-response and increasing household resilience to future shocks.

Locust Emergency and Food Security Project – $200 million: The project, through a strengthened and better coordinated federal?provincial government system, will introduce and implement a set of customised activities, such as conducting locust surveillance and controlling operations, rehabilitating livelihoods of affected rural communities and farmers, strengthening and operating the Food Security and Nutrition Information System, emphasizing climate?smart agriculture measures and women’s participation, to effectively address the desert locust outbreak and to reduce vulnerability to climate change in the long?term.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank WB Loan infrastructure climate risk management agriculture and food security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar

$1.336bn loan accords inked with WB for 7 projects

Payment to IPPs in limbo due to NAB investigation

PDM rift deepens as Gilani appointed Opposition leader

PML-N accuses Gilani of obtaining BAP’s support

Global supply chains scrambled: Suez Canal blockage could cost global trade $10bn a week

LoS extensions approved by PPIB board

Petroleum shortages: SAPM on petroleum asked to step down

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

ECC approves Rs1bn for ad drive to highlight govt initiatives

Registration for citizens aged 50, above from 30th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.