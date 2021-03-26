ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
US voting tech company sues Fox News for $1.6bn over election-fraud claims

  • The lawsuit follows similar cases against Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and the Republican former president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to Shackelford.
  • Trump lost the November 2020 election to Biden, a Democrat, but continued to make false claims of widespread voter fraud, which Dominion said was amplified by Fox.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

WILMINGTON: Dominion Voting Systems Corp said it filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing it of trying to boost its ratings by falsely claiming the company rigged the 2020 US presidential election against Donald Trump.

Fox hosts and guests gave life to a false claim that Dominion committed election fraud to help elect President Joe Biden, "taking a small flame and turning it into a raging fire," Dominion lawyer Stephen Shackelford told reporters.

The lawsuit follows similar cases against Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and the Republican former president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to Shackelford.

Dominion, which describes itself as the leading supplier of US election technology, said it filed the lawsuit in Delaware state court.

Trump lost the November 2020 election to Biden, a Democrat, but continued to make false claims of widespread voter fraud, which Dominion said was amplified by Fox.

His supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress moved to certify the election results, leaving five dead.

The repeated claims that the election was marred by fraud sunk in with Republican voters, though, and Republican lawmakers now cite those false beliefs among voters as justifying new restrictions on voting.

On Thursday, Georgia's Republican governor signed into law restrictions that activists said was focused on reducing the influence of Black voters who helped Democrats win the White House and attain narrow control of the US Senate.

In its lawsuit, Dominion said Fox News tried to draw viewers loyal to Trump by amplifying those false claims, including assertions that Dominion's systems changed votes despite efforts by the voting systems company to set the record straight.

"Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court," said a statement from the company, which is owned by Fox Corp.

The lawsuit alleges top Fox personalities hosted guests such as Powell to spread lies about Dominion and then repeated and amplified those false claims.

Shackelford said Dominion may sue individuals. "I don't think this is going to be the last lawsuit," he said.

The company projects the "radioactive falsehoods" spread by Fox will cost it $600 million over the next eight years, according to the lawsuit. Further damage was done to the value of the business, according to the lawsuit.

Dominion's lawsuit adds to the growing list of defamation cases stemming from the election.

Eric Coomer, a senior Dominion employee, sued Trump's re-election campaign and the owners of pro-Trump news outlets One America News Network and Newsmax Media in December. Last month, Dominion asked social media outlets to preserve posts from the networks as well as from Fox News, Trump and others.

Smartmatic, which makes voting machines, made similar claims in a defamation lawsuit that alleged Lou Dobbs and two other Fox News hosts falsely accused the company of helping to rig the election against Trump. The day after Smartmatic sued on Feb. 4, Fox canceled the weekday program "Lou Dobbs Tonight."

Fox News filed a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit.

In apparent response to the growing number of defamation cases, conservative US news outlets have begun to rely on prepared disclaimers or additional prerecorded programming to repudiate pro-Trump conspiracy theories spouted by guests and hosts.

