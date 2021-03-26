World
EU tells Canada it is not target of vaccine transparency measures
26 Mar 2021
OTTAWA: The European Union trade commissioner spoke with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and assured her that Canada was not the target of the bloc's recent measures to ensure transparency around vaccine distribution, a statement said on Friday.
"Executive Vice President Dombrovskis reiterated that the EU's measures are focused on ensuring transparency and a balanced approach to vaccination roll-out, and are not meant to target Canada," the statement said.
