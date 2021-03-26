Corning to get additional US government funding to boost vial production for COVID-19 vaccines

Corning Inc said on Friday it would receive an additional funding of $57 million from the US government to increase its domestic manufacturing capacity of pharmaceutical glass tubing and vials, supporting the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The new funding is in addition to a $204 million contract the company received in June 2020 from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Corning said.

Glass vial makers have been scaling up production to meet growing demand from COVID-19 vaccine makers that have been racing to meet global supply targets.

In January, Germany's unlisted Schott AG, the world's biggest supplier of specialty glass for medical bottles and syringes, said it did not see any shortage of vials for bottling COVID-19 vaccines, despite drugmakers last year warning of limited vial supplies to bottle COVID-19 vaccines.