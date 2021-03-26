ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK's Renishaw sees annual profit surge on chip sector demand, cost cuts

  • Renishaw makes precision measurement equipment used in products ranging from jet engines to smartphones, and demand for electronic items has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • As part of a new strategy, the group has also been reducing costs over the past year with measures including resizing, restructuring and job cuts.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

Engineering firm Renishaw Plc said on Friday it expects annual profit to more than double on strong demand from semiconductor and consumer electronics markets, and as it continues to cut costs. Shares in the FTSE-100 company were up 2.3% at 5,915 as of 1312 GMT.

Renishaw makes precision measurement equipment used in products ranging from jet engines to smartphones, and demand for electronic items has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a new strategy, the group has also been reducing costs over the past year with measures including resizing, restructuring and job cuts.

The company forecast an adjusted pre-tax profit between 105 million pounds ($144.56 million) and 125 million pounds for the financial year ending June 30. It reported a profit of 48.6 million pounds for the same period a year earlier.

Renishaw also said it expects full-year revenue in the range of 540 million-570 million pounds, up from 510.2 million pounds a year earlier.

The company earlier this month said it was looking for a buyer as it considers several options after its two founders, who together own about 53% of the firm, planned to sell their stakes.

Engineering firm Renishaw Plc chip sector electronics markets

UK's Renishaw sees annual profit surge on chip sector demand, cost cuts

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR

WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters