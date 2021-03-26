Angers coach to leave Ligue 1 club after 10 years

Coach Stephane Moulin said on Friday that he will leave Ligue 1 side Angers at the end of the season after 10 years in charge.

"I decided to stop at the end of the season. I felt that this season was difficult and trying. I made my decision before the game against Metz (on March 3)," Moulin, 53, told a news conference.

"I have been living with it for some time. This will allow the club to prepare serenely for next season. It is my decision."

Under Moulin, the longest serving coach at any club in Europe's top five leagues, Angers won promotion from Ligue 2 in 2015 and reached the French Cup final in 2017.

Angers are currently 10th in Ligue 1 and have almost secured their place in the top flight for next season.