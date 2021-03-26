World
Britain stands in solidarity with citizens sanctioned by China: Raab
- "We stand in total solidarity with the nine individuals who were sanctioned today," Raab said.
26 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain stands in solidarity with the individuals sanctioned by China for speaking about Xinjiang, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday adding that the Chinese ambassador in London would be summoned and told people would not silenced.
"We stand in total solidarity with the nine individuals who were sanctioned today," Raab said.
Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile: ISPR
Britain stands in solidarity with citizens sanctioned by China: Raab
Nadeem Babar has been asked to resign by PM Imran: Asad Umar
WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification
WB approves $ 600mn to support expansion of Pakistan’s Ehsaas program
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours
After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport
'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office
Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks
Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden
Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths
O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister
Read more stories
Comments