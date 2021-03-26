Business & Finance
India's forex reserves rise to $582.27bn as of March 19: RBI
BENGALURU: India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $582.27 billion as of March 19, compared with $582.04 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
