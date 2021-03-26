WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has still not received the complete documentation package on the Sputnik V vaccine for the pre-qualification procedure.

According to the Melita Vujnovic, WHO Representative for Russia in an interview on Thursday, "Unfortunately, we still wait for the full documentation package for pre-qualification".

Despite concerns raised by the Russian government pointing towards political biases, Vujnovic added that there is no political factor in the pre-qualification procedure.

Interim studies and testing (in a sample size of over 14,000 people) has concluded that the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective in its ability to prevent symptomatic infection.

The Russian Ministry of Health has yet to formally comment on the matter.