ANL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (7.18%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
ASL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
BOP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.56%)
DGKC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.5%)
EPCL 56.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.93%)
FCCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
FFBL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
JSCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
KAPCO 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.26%)
MLCF 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.14%)
PAEL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
POWER 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.98%)
PTC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.19%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.99%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.55%)
UNITY 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.67%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,916 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,148 Increased By ▲ 96.58 (0.37%)
KSE100 45,539 Decreased By ▼ -186.87 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,742 Decreased By ▼ -108.35 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
WHO yet to receive complete documentation for Sputnik V pre-qualification

BR Web Desk 26 Mar 2021

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has still not received the complete documentation package on the Sputnik V vaccine for the pre-qualification procedure.

According to the Melita Vujnovic, WHO Representative for Russia in an interview on Thursday, "Unfortunately, we still wait for the full documentation package for pre-qualification".

Despite concerns raised by the Russian government pointing towards political biases, Vujnovic added that there is no political factor in the pre-qualification procedure.

Interim studies and testing (in a sample size of over 14,000 people) has concluded that the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective in its ability to prevent symptomatic infection.

The Russian Ministry of Health has yet to formally comment on the matter.

WHO Russia Sputnik V pandemic COVID 19 vaccine

