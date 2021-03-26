ANL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (7.26%)
Pakistan

Coronavirus vaccine registration for 50, above to open on March 30: Asad Umar

  • "Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th," Umar tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Mar 2021

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Friday that the coronavirus registration for people who are 50 and above will open on March 30.

In a tweet today, the minister said that everybody who is 50 plus must register when the registration is opened for them. He added that the registration of those citizens who are 60 and older has already been opened.

The vaccination drive to inoculate those 60 and above began on March 10, in which the oldest person who registered will be vaccinated first. The senior citizens are being administered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The government had launched the coronavirus vaccine drive in February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China.

