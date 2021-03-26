ANL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (6.56%)
World

U.S-China relations hit stalemate, and "Quad" rallies to exert pressure

  • While the Biden Administration is taking a similar approach to dealing with China as their predecessors, the nature of their confrontation is different, as a quick reset on U.S-China relations looks increasingly unlikely.
  • The Biden Administration has banded together with major allies across the region to stifle China's influence, with the "Quad" including Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Mar 2021

While the Biden Administration is taking a similar approach to dealing with China as their predecessors, the nature of their confrontation is different, as a quick reset on U.S-China relations looks increasingly unlikely.

President Trump resorted to the use of aggressive tariffs and sanctions to inhibit China's economic dominance, which led to a protracted trade dispute that caused more harm than good.

The Biden Administration on the other hand, has banded together with major allies across the region to stifle China's influence, with the "Quad" including Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

This included a virtual meeting of the "Quad", and visits by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to South Korea, Japan and India - with the United States using its allies as a force multiplier against China.

Chinese officials have expressed their displeasure at the situation, accusing the United States of attempting to form a regional clique.

India’s and Australia’s recent tussles with China, paired with the serious global supply chain concerns during the pandemic have given the Quad alliance more urgency to address these issues.

