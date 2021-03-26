World
Ukraine posts record daily high of 18,132 new coronavirus cases
26 Mar 2021
KYIV: Ukraine registered a record daily high of 18,132 new coronavirus cases, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.
The total number of infections reached 1,614,707, with 31,461 coronavirus related deaths.
