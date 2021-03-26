Spot gold looks neutral in $1,716-$1,746 range

Markets
26 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,716 to $1,746 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.
A break below $1,716 could cause a fall into the $1,669-$1,691 range, while a break above $1,746 could open the way towards $1,761-$1,783 range.
Following its failure to break $1,746 again on Thursday, the metal is biased to drop towards $1,691.
