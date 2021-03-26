ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold faces first weekly decline in three as US dollar rallies

  • Gold is often considered as a safe-haven investment at times of political andd economic uncertainties.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

Gold prices were on course for a first weekly decline in three as elevated Treasury yields and a firm US dollar dented safe-haven bullion's appeal even as the metal steadied on the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was flat at $1,726.96 per ounce by 0126 GMT on Friday. US gold futures were steady at $1,725.50 per ounce. The metal hit a one-week low of $1,721.46 in the previous session.

For the week, the metal has lost over 1% as the US dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, leaping over a four-month high on Thursday.

US Treasury yields also jumped after the Treasury Department saw tepid interest for an auction of seven-year notes.

Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a strong dollar makes it expensive for non-US buyers.

Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Countries in Europe are re-enforcing COVID-19 restrictions as Germany, Europe's largest economy, saw the highest surge in coronavirus cases since January, further raising doubts about the pace of economic recovery.

Gold is often considered as a safe-haven investment at times of political andd economic uncertainties.

Asian markets are set to open higher on Friday after US equities rose as investors weighed the outlook for economic growth and inflation and welcomed progress on vaccination rollouts.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week.

Silver rose 0.1% to $25.05, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39 per ounce hit on Thursday.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,614.51 and platinum fell 0.1% to $1,146.11.

Gold US Treasury yields Silver coronavirus cases Spot gold

Gold faces first weekly decline in three as US dollar rallies

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

After 17 years, first PIA flight lands at Saidu Sharif Airport

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Hard to meet May 1 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, says Biden

Mexico passes 200,000 Covid deaths

O level exams to be held after May 15: Education minister

Bill says SBP accountability being enhanced

Fiscal year 2016: IMF claims data on govt guarantees reported inaccurately

FIR registered against ‘sugar mafia’: adviser

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters