Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since July after 4,368 people test positive in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumped to 645,356 on Friday after 4,368 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

The last time Pakistan reported over 4000 cases was last year in July when it reported 4087 cases. During the past 24 hours, the country conducted 42,418 tests, taking the number of tests conducted to 9,976,791. There are now 40,120 active cases out of which 2,758 cases are critical, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed.

Out of the new tests which came out positive, Punjab reported the highest with 2,451 cases, Sindh 247, Balochistan 32 and KP reported 890 cases. Islamabad reported 663 new infections, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 79 while Gilgit-Baltistan reported six new COVID-19 cases.

In 24 hours, coronavirus claimed another 63 lives, taking the national death toll to 14,091. Meanwhile, 2,170 people also recovered from the novel virus across the country. So far, 591,145 people have recovered from the disease.