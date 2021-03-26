ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Australia shares rise on steady commodities, Wall Street rebound

  In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded down 0.2% at 12,367.87, with retirement village operator Summerset Group leading the losses.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

Australian shares climbed on Friday, lifted by miners and oil and gas explorers as commodity prices stabilised, while an overnight rebound in Wall Street on signs of economic progress also lent support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 6,822 by 0108 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Thursday.

US stocks rose in a late-day rally as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down shares in anticipation that the economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year.

S&P 500 E-minis futures rose 0.1% in early Asian trade, while Nikkei futures gave up early gains to dip 0.1%.

Local markets were being cautiously optimistic, given the strong recovery in the US and Chinese markets, while they are shrugging off rising COVID-19 cases in Europe for now, Nick Twidale, chief executive officer of APAC for FP Markets, said.

"Conversely, if there is a downturn in these economies combined with the bad situation in European countries, then there may be a sharp correction," he added.

In Australia, miners led the gains after climbing nearly 1% as Chinese iron ore futures rose amid worries of supply shortages. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.5% each.

Energy stocks climbed up to 1.1% as oil prices stabilised after a sharp drop overnight. Sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum rose 2.4% while Santos gained more than 1%.

The financial sub-index rose 0.5%, lifted by embattled wealth manager AMP Ltd, which clawed back from previous session's losses to climb 5%. AMP shares on track for best session since Feb. 26 after the company reiterated that Francesco De Ferrari would remain as its chief executive officer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded down 0.2% at 12,367.87, with retirement village operator Summerset Group leading the losses.

