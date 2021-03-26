ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
World

'I plan to run for re-election, that's my expectation', says President Biden at his first solo news conference since taking office

  • Biden says US is not looking for confrontation with China over differences on trade, Beijing’s rollback of democracy in Hong Kong, treatment of minority Uighurs and military buildup
  • US president says he is prepared for “some form of diplomacy” with North Korea, “but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 26 Mar 2021

(Washington) President Joe Biden has confirmed he plans to run for re-election in 2024, local media reported on Friday.

Biden was addressing the first solo press briefing after election as the American president.

He said, "I set a goal that's in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about, which are hardworking decent American people." The US president stated he is confident that Vice President Kamala Harris would also be on the ticket.

Biden noted that he had selected Vice President Kamala Harris to lead diplomatic efforts with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to stem the flow of migrants.

Policy towards China

Biden expressed the desire to push China to play by international rules. He compared Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling them both supporters of autocracy.

He said the United States is not looking for confrontation with China over differences on trade, Beijing’s rollback of democracy in Hong Kong, treatment of minority Uighurs and military buildup.

“He’s one of the guys, like Putin, who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future, (and) democracy can’t function in an ever-complex world,” Biden said of Xi. “He doesn’t have a democratic - with a small ‘d’ - bone in his body, but he’s a smart, smart guy.”

He said he would insist the Chinese leader “play by the international rules, fair competition, fair practices, fair trade.”

Asylum seekers

Regarding a surge in asylum seekers and unaccompanied children, Biden stated that none of the previous US administrations had refused to provide care and shelter to those coming over from Mexico, except that of Trump. "Rather than leaving them to “starve to death” at the border, my administration would care for them," he remarked.

COVID vaccination

Biden also announced to administer 200 million vaccination shots against COVID-19 in the United States in his first 100 days in office.

He said he was able to reach his initial goal of administering 100 million vaccination shots in the White and now he is doubling the target. “I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close,” the Democratic president said.

Denuclearizaton of North Korea

Speaking about North Korea's missile launches, Biden said: “If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly,” he said.

He said the US is prepared for “some form of diplomacy” with North Korea, “but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization.”

Increase in migrants

Biden also defended his migration policy along the U.S. border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration is cyclical. “It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months,” he said. “It happens every year.”

He said many migrants are fleeing problems in their home countries and blamed Trump for dismantling parts of the U.S. immigration system.

