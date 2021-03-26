Pakistan, India agree to make efforts to resolve water dispute

Concluding the two-day meeting of India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), Pakistan and India have agreed to make efforts to resolve water issues related to the River Indus and to conduct tours of inspection.

The 116th meeting of the PIC was held in New Delhi after a gap of over two years. The meeting is held annually alternately in Pakistan and India as per the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said the Pakistan side was led by Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah. The two sides discussed a host of issues related to the 1960 IWT.

During the meeting, Pakistan raised its objections to the Indian projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, Radio Pakistan reported. Pakistan also urged India to share data of flood flows as per the provisions of the Treaty following the practice in vogue since 1989.

"Pakistan side emphasised the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT," the FO said. The two sides have agreed to hold the next meeting in Pakistan.

The last round of talks was held in Lahore in 2018 and ended with no progress over the long-running dispute. Under the IWT, a water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank in 1960, the two neighbors share the water of six rivers.

The waters of the eastern rivers the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi have been allocated to India, while Pakistan has been allocated three western rivers the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.