ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
ASC 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.82%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.86%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.25%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.87%)
PTC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.49%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.24%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 30.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.44%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,920 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,123 Increased By ▲ 70.81 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,586 Decreased By ▼ -140.18 (-0.31%)
KSE30 18,770 Decreased By ▼ -80.04 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Scotland aim to crash France's Six Nations title bid and birthday parties

AFP 26 Mar 2021

PARIS: France are 80 minutes away from a first Six Nations title in more than a decade but host a Scotland side aiming to gatecrash the party as well as the birthday celebrations of two French stars.

Winger Gael Fickou turns 27 and replacement prop Uini Atonio 31 on Friday as France try to claim a first Championship since 2010 with a four-try victory of more than 20 points.

If they fail to do so Wales will win the trophy, a sixth tournament success since 2005.

"The main thing to do is to give them nice presents," home captain Charles Ollivon said on Thursday.

"But before celebrating anything we need to play well and win the game," he added.

Fickou, the most capped player in the set-up, has been moved from centre for the fixture rescheduled from February 28 after a Covid-19 outbreak in the France camp.

The Stade Francais three-quarter has missed just two games since Fabien Galthie was appointed head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup and is the side's defensive captain.

"He's a formidable part of this team. He's someone who brings a lot every day. On the field he's at the summit of his play right now," Ollivon said.

"He doesn't talk too much. When he speaks, everyone listens. He's someone we can all depend on," he added.

Toulon flanker Ollivon was appointed skipper by Galthie after having played just 11 Tests and said he had yet to think about his pre-match speech.

"Sincerely with my words there's a lot of instinct. We've already spoken a lot about this match during the week. We've prepared well," he said.

"We spoke about all the aspects of the match. The quality of the opponents mean we have to be consistent for 80 minutes," he added.

