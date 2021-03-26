ANL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.79%)
Aussie race walk champ Tallent strides into retirement

  • As Australia's most decorated male track and field Olympian, Jared holds a special place in the country's rich Olympic history.
AFP 26 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: Race walker Jared Tallent -- Australia's most decorated male Olympian -- announced his retirement Friday after injuries ended his dream of competing at four consecutive Games.

The 36-year-old won gold in the 50 kilometre race walk at the London Olympics in 2012, adding to the 50km silver and 20km bronze medals he picked up in Beijing four years earlier.

Tallent also won silver in the 50km in Rio and was a three-time World Championship silver medallist in the same event in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He belatedly received gold from London after initial Russian winner Sergey Kirdyapkin failed a doping test.

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates paid tribute to "a wonderful competitor".

As Australia's most decorated male track and field Olympian, Jared holds a special place in the country's rich Olympic history.

"I was honoured to be able to present Jared's gold medal from London 2012 in Melbourne four years later," Coates said.

"Presenting an Olympic medal is an honour, but even more so to be part of rectifying the injustice perpetrated on Jared by a doping cheat."

Tallent has suffered a recurring hamstring injury and decided to retire after it prevented him from competing at Australia's national championships this weekend.

Gold Olympian Jared Tallent Race walker Sergey Kirdyapkin

Aussie race walk champ Tallent strides into retirement

