KU announces LLB Part I and II examination results

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Thursday announced the result of LLB Part-I, Annual Examination 2019.

As per the gazette issued, 1, 549 candidates were registered for the exams of which 1, 377 students appeared in the papers and 687 were declared pass in the LLB Part-I papers. The overall pass percentage was 49.89 percent.

Meanwhile, 756 candidates were registered of which 706 students appeared in the LLB Part-II exams and 342 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 48.44 percent.