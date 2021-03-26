AC directs home dept to get Shehbaz vaccinated for Covid-19

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday directed the home department to get Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif vaccinated for Covid-19 pandemic within two days.

The court adjourned further hearing till Friday for testimony of more witnesses.

Earlier the defence also cross-examined a prosecution witness Tanvir Hussain, a deputy commissioner of Inland Revenue department.

During the hearing, Shehbaz stated before the court that he was over 60 years of age and needed to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. He also complained about delay in the reports of his other medical tests.

The presiding Judge Jawadul Hassan directed the additional secretary home to ensure vaccination of Shehbaz within two days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021