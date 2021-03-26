Coronavirus positivity rate jumps to 14.09pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has increased from 9.89% to 14.09%, as out of 17,153 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 2571 fresh virus cases and 51 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 205,314 and death toll to 6097.

With the recovery of 953 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 179,895.

With 1366 fresh virus cases and 25 deaths in the provincial metropolis in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate has reached to nearly 18%. This has spread alarm among health professionals calling for stringent measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 107855 cases and 2496 deaths, Rawalpindi 17016 cases and 966 deaths, Faisalabad 12171 cases and 584 deaths, Multan 10089 cases and 413 deaths, D G Khan 2404 cases and 66 deaths, Bahawalpur 4572 cases and 156 deaths, Gujranwala 5566 cases and 159 deaths, Gujrat 5653 cases and 92 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2902 cases and 146 deaths, Sialkot 4798 cases and 180 deaths and Sargodha reported 3946 cases and 158 deaths.

Prof Khalid Pervaz Lone (72) former head to UHS Department of Physiology and Cell Biology died after battling with Covid-19 for couple of weeks.

“The late was a talented researcher and an award-winning teacher to countless students during his long academic career spanning almost 50 years,” said UHS vice-chancellor Prof Javed Akram.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while addressing a seminar on TB said that early identification, treatment and self-examination are key factors to save precious lives from TB.

Stressing the importance of clean drinking water, he said that for the provision of potable water to the masses, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has been set up that will ensure the uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the people of Punjab without any political discrimination.

On the other hand, through collaborative efforts, 35 portable ventilators have been donated to Rescue 1122. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was Chief Guest while Secretary SHC&ME Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, was also present.

Commenting on the generous initiative, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I would like to thank ABF, Helping Hand USA, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Association of Pakistani Physicians in New England (APPNE), Pakistan Association of Greater Boston (PAGB) and all those involved in the donation drive of critically needed Umbulizers for an urgent response to the rising Covid-19 crisis in Pakistan. During the current pandemic, necessary measures are taken by the Punjab government and together we hope to effectively overcome the crisis at hand. These Umbulizers will provide instant care to critical patients thus saving many lives.”

CEO Ferozsons, Osman Khalid Waheed said, “We need to work together in this difficult time. All businesses should collectively show unity to combat the challenges of Covid-19.”

PAGB President Siraj Khan, reiterating the importance of improving the health care facilities of Pakistan said, “Keeping in view the current health care crisis at hand, health measures must be a priority for the government, firms, and the overall society as collective efforts have drastic effects. We believe that the Pakistani Diaspora can play a crucial role in supporting healthcare organizations and be better equipped to combat Covid-19.”

Moreover, a 7-Member delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) led by South Asian Chapter President Dr Palitha Mahipala visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and inaugurated the state-of-the-art research and diagnostic latest machine “Quant Studio 5 Real Time PCR System”, which would help to strengthen testing of Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of the WHO delegation Dr Palitha Mahipala said, “WHO would extend its full support to LGH for up-gradation of the existing lab to help new research projects.”

Principal PGMI Prof Al-freed Zafar said that steps taken by the government to control Coronavirus were satisfactory and thanked the WHO for its support to this Institution especially in the lab section.

