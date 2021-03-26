ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
‘Govt uses NAB as weapon against opposition’

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President, Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a weapon against the opposition parties. It is a bare fact that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost ground and a countdown has already started, he added.

He was addressing a press conference along with the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He announced on the occasion that the PPP workers would accompany Maryam Nawaz during her appearance before NAB.

He said all the opposition parties were in favour of an impartial accountability but the NAB was involved in witch hunting in the name of accountability. According to him, everyone should be equal before the law. The Punjab government would be responsible for the consequences in case the civil administration hindered their way to NAB office, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Sana Ullah criticized NAB for victimizing Maryam Nawaz, saying that the rented spokespersons of the government would have got an idea about the importance of the PDM.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said the NAB should also take notice of the corruption scandals of the government as no one should be spared from accountability on account of his position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

