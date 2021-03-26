JI demands due share for Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the government to grant due share to the metropolis in provincial and national resources.

The JI leader expressed these views while visiting several areas of district West and Malir in connection with garnering support for the party’s ‘Haq do Karachi ko’ rally. The rally will be taken out on 28th March from Sharae Faisal near Malir to the Governor House, Sindh.

During his visit, Naeemur Rehman was welcomed with rose petals and garlands. He met with shopkeepers and passersby and invited them to join the rally.

Later talking to the media, Engr Naeem raised questions over the Karachi Transformation Plan. “Those at the helm of affairs will have to answer that after the passage of seven months, how much of the transformation plan has been acted upon. Similarly, how much money out of the total Rs 1100 billion package have been spent for the development of the city and in which areas,” he asked.

“The fashion of neglecting the burning issues of city should come to an end,” the JI leader said. He added that the government had counted only half of the population of the city in the last census which was a sheer injustice. Similarly, he said, continuation of the quota system was another injustice to the residents of the city.

The JI leader said that the Haqooq-e-Karachi Movement is a campaign for the rights of each and every citizen living in this city. He further said the JI will not let down the people like other parties did. He said that the rally will be a reflection of the sentiments of masses in Karachi. He was of the view that only the JI has the capacity to resolve the issues being faced by the city. He hoped that scores of people will be taking to streets on March 28 to join the rally.

Referring to former city mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan, both belonged to Jamaat-e-Islami, he said JI is the only honest, true and competent political power in the city to ensure and safeguard the civic rights of the city.

He said instead of holding the real culprits responsible for encroachment on the banks of nullahs in the city, the government is displacing the residents without any prior notice and arrangements for their replacement.

During the past several days, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited several areas of the city to invite masses and gather support for the rally.

Besides, inviting people from several walks of life, the JI Karachi chief had also called on representatives from religious minorities in order to invite them to the rally.

The JI leader also called on several clerics and apprised them about the causes and targets of the initiative.

He invited them to the rally as well. He said that the city is called economic nerve of the country but the ruling elite have been dealing it like being a step-mother.

