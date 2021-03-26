ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
New provinces should be carved out on basis of population: MQM-P

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday demanded for creation of new provinces in country especially a province consisting of urban centres of Sindh.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM-P addressing a public meeting at Nishtar Park to mark the foundation day of the party demanded that new provinces should be carved out in the country on the basis of population.

Workers and sympathisers of the party gathered in large number at Nishtar Park, who danced to the tunes and songs of the party. Nishtar Park and surrounding areas were decorated with the party flags and portraits of the party leaders.

Siddiqui said that government should hold new census by allocating the funds and carryout the delimitation of constitutes as per new census.

Aamir Khan, Deputy Convener MQM-P addressing the public meeting said that the mistake of the party is raising the voice for oppressed and middle class people of the country. He said that workers of no political party suffered like MQM-P, who were even killed extra judicially.

Party leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that biased government of PPP in Sindh didn’t want to even supply drinking water to Karachi and also complained to federal government for not doing justice with the people of Karachi. He also criticised quota system in Sindh and deplored that even people of urban centres have not been given jobs as per the quota.

Former Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that today’s public meeting of the party at Nishtar Park proved that MQM-P is united.

He said that our members of provincial assembly elected the candidates of party to Senate by foiling all the conspiracies. He vowed to win local government and next national assembly elections like Senate.

Party’s Senator Faisal Sabzwari said that MQM-P is the reflection of representation of common man in national and provincial assemblies.

He said that chief minister of Sindh would be elected from the urban parts of the province once the population of these areas is counted accurately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

