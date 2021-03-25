World
India has not banned COVID-19 vaccine exports, will keep supplying in phased manner
- "This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.
25 Mar 2021
NEW DELHI: India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.
"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," the source said.
"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.
