Pakistan

KP CM directs PC-I’s finalization of projects for inclusion in PSDP

  • He also directed that projects be prioritized in all sectors keeping in view importance of project and larger public interest.
APP 25 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday directed finalization of the PC-1’s of 40 proposed projects of the province for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming fiscal year to ensure their timely approval from the relevant forums.

He also directed that projects be prioritized in all sectors keeping in view importance of project and larger public interest.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review progress on developmental projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21 and to discuss projects proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22 here.

Besides, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, Secretary Communications & Works Ijaz Ansari, Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orakzai and other relevant senior officials also attended the meeting.

The proposed 40 projects are including 360-Kilometer long Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway, 30-KM Dir Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Panjkora River Left and Right Bank Canal, Malkoh, Kosht, Kagh Lasht irrigation scheme were proposed for inclusion in next PSDP.

While briefing the forum about progress so far made on the developmental projects, it was told that a total of 139 projects worth billions of rupees were included in current PSDP adding that over Rs. 76 billion were released for the said projects.

The meeting was told that PC-1’s of various projects including 10-KM long Swabi Bypass Road, 149-KM long Mastuj-Baroghal Road and other projects were in finalization process which would be submitted to the relevant forum for approval.

Touching upon the irrigation sector, participants were told that PC-1’s of various projects including Tora Wari Dam were approved from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) adding that preparation and finalization of PC-1’s of projects in other sectors was also in process.

Mahmood Khan PSDP

