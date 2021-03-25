ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open lower, extending streak of losses

  • About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 32,189.53.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Thursday, extending a run of losses, as investors weigh talk of higher US corporate taxes against improving economic data.

Equities fell the last two sessions, with analysts pointing to congressional testimony from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said the Biden administration is considering hiking taxes to finance infrastructure spending.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare warned against making "too much" of current weakness, but said worries over potential tax hikes and the risk of inflation inject "added uncertainty back in the mix" for investors.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 32,189.53.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 3,868.46, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.6 percent to 12,888.10.

Government reports included an upgrade in fourth-quarter economic growth to 4.3 percent from 4.1 percent and a drop in weekly jobless claims to 684,000, the first reading below 700,000 since the pandemic sparked mass layoffs.

Analysts were looking ahead to a hearing later Thursday in which the leaders of Facebook, Google and Twitter were expected to face scrutiny over their policing of disinformation on social media platforms.

Both Facebook and Google parent Alphabet rose early Thursday, while Twitter dropped 1.4 percent after model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen quit the platform, citing online bullying.

Nike slumped 4.1 percent as Chinese celebrities cut ties with the sports giant in response to the company's criticism of China's human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, a top cotton-producing region.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

US stocks open lower, extending streak of losses

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters